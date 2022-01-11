COVID-19: Thieves steal more than 600 covid vaccine doses from health centre

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased and the number of patients has reached three crore. In the last 24 hours, 1,68,063 new corona patients have been found. At least 277 people have died due to covid. The number of omicron patients in the country has reached 4,461. Meanwhile, vaccination is in full swing in the country and so far billions of people have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a shocking incident has taken place. Thieves have targeted corona vaccine. The incident of breaking the door of the health center and stealing more than 600 doses has now come to light. The incident took place in Hyderabad. Thieves from Jambagh UPHC stole more than 600 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. The thieves also stole two computers and some belongings from the store room. A complaint has been lodged with the police and further investigations are underway.

According to the information received, the incident took place at Kalikhabar Road and the area is within the limits of Mirchowk Police Station. The thieves also stole other items, including covid vaccine Covishield and Covaxin. They also stole the tyres of a rickshaw parked in the area. The vaccines were kept at the health centre for a door-to-door vaccination campaign. Police are searching for the thieves and many are being questioned.