COVID-19: West Bengal to shut schools, spas, salons from tomorrow; offices to operate at 50 pc capacity

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Sunday decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3.

Briefing the media here today, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said, "All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow."

The government directed all government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"All government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode," said Dwivedi.

The government also informed that the flights from Delhi and Mumbai to West Bengal will function only twice a week from January 5.

"West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5," the Chief Secretary added.

West Bengal reported 2,590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 13,300, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,913 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of people discharged after being cured went up to 16,09,924.

The state reported nine deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of deaths from COVID-19 in West Bengal to 19,773.

