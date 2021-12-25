COVID: Mansukh Mandaviya urges people to get vaccinated 'soon', shares 108-year-old man's picture receiving jab

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday shared an incident of Maharashtra's Hingoli where a 108-year-old man received COVID-19 vaccine and urged all to get their dose too, to "help in securing country".

Sharing the 108-year-old man's picture, Mandaviya (in Hindi) said, "In Hingoli district of Maharashtra, a 108-year-old man got the vaccine. If you have not got the vaccine, then get it done soon and help in securing the country."

With the administration of 66,09,113 COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 141 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

