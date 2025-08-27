CP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Padmavati temple near Tirupati

Tirupati, Aug 27 Maharashtra Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice-Presidential elections, C. P. Radhakrishnan offered prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor near here on Wednesday.

Radhakrishnan, who filed the nomination for the Vice-Presidential polls last week, took the divine blessings ahead of the election on September 9.

After the darshan of the presiding deity of Goddess Sri Padmavathi, the Governor was presented with Sesha Vastram and prasadams.

Temple priests conducted the rituals as per the traditions of the Tiruchanoor temple, which is one of the temples administered by the TTD.

Radhakrishnan later told media persons that he was happy to offer prayers at the Padmavati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi. "Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. Today, Lord Ganesha was born and blessed the entire humanity. I am happy to visit Padmavati temple," he said.

Radhakrishnan said he prayed to the god to bless all with health, wealth and happiness.

Earlier, he was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu and TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao on his arrival at the temple.

Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, TTD board members Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Diwakar Reddy, P. Ramamoorthy, Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath, and others were present.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan was received at Renigunta Airport by Minister Narayana, TTD Chairman Naidu, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and MLA Pulivarthi Nani.

Radhakrishnan earlier performed the 'puja' and 'aarti' of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the Governor's Residence at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

He is likely to be elected as the Vice-President as the ruling NDA has a comfortable majority in the electoral college, which comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to cast their votes.

In the electoral college of 781, the majority mark is 391. The NDA enjoys the support of at least 422 members.

Radhakrishnan is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore. He served as president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit between 2003 and 2006.

He had also served as the Governor of Jharkhand.

