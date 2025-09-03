CPEC Phase-2: Beijing’s hard terms put Pakistan to the test

New Delhi, Sep 3 Phase-2 of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) may not be an easy one from Pakistan’s perspective. China has several conditions set for Pakistan if Phase-2 of the project has to move forward.

One of the biggest issues for China is the growing security risks in the region where Chinese interests have been targeted by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). This has been a sticking point between the two countries and China wants a resolution if the project has to be taken forward.

These issues are being discussed at the bilateral meetings between the two countries that are taking place in Beijing between September 2 and 4.

China has made it clear that security guarantees are a pre-requisite for the project to move forward. While executing Phase-1 of the CPEC project, China has faced huge losses especially at the hands of the BLA.

The BLA has complained that the Pakistan government taps into the resources in the region, but the benefits are never passed on them. They say that the CPEC too will not benefit them in anyway.

The Chinese infrastructure has also been hit hard by the TTP. The Pakistan Army has been facing major losses at the hand of this group. Pakistan has however blamed the Afghan Taliban for backing the TTP and allowing its soil to launch attacks against the army.

The issue had cropped up during a trilateral that was held recently between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan. While Afghanistan assured that it would not allow the BLA to use its soil to launch terror strikes in Pakistan, it however made no such assurance where the TTP was concerned.

In addition to the security issues, China is also concerned about the growing interest that America has been showing in Pakistan. The Chinese are also seeking clarity on this new found bonhomie and have expressed reservations over the same. Pakistan has been asked to provide clarity on this relationship before China could go ahead with Phase-2 of the project.

The other issue that has been a sticking point is the rare earth mineral reserves in Pakistan. Both China and the US have shown interest in it. China wants to know from Pakistan what its share would be considering that the US too is showing keen interest.

It sought details about the deal Pakistan has with the US where rare earth minerals are concerned.

The delegation to China is being led by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. During this visit, they are meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and senior military officials.

In addition to the security guarantees and rare earth minerals, Pakistan has also been told to play a major role where the expansion of CPEC into Afghanistan is concerned. China is concerned about the security in Afghanistan as well.

The TTP has a base in Afghanistan and China is concerned about its infrastructure being targeted once the expansion into the Taliban ruled country takes place.

The expansion of Afghanistan into the TTP was discussed at length during the recently held trilateral in Kabul between the three foreign ministers. China has instructed Pakistan to prepare a roadmap relating to security before Phase-2 of the project could commence.

China is clear that it does want to expand the project, but is also weary since it did face huge losses during Phase-1 of the CPEC.

While Pakistan may boast of great ties with China, this time around Beijing has plenty of conditions. Given the current scenario and the rising might of the TTP, the Pakistan Army has a Herculean task ahead.

While the Taliban may act against the TTP, it would be very limited. Action against the TTP could result in disgruntlement among the Taliban ranks. This could lead to infighting and hence the Taliban would be very cautious with its actions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor