CPI(M) moves Calcutta HC against police stopping party leaders on way to Jaynagar

Kolkata, Nov 20 The CPI(M) on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court accusing West Bengal police of being hyper-active in resisting party leaders from proceeding to Jaynagar where houses of 16 party activists were set afire on November 13 as a counter-action to the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar the same morning.

In his plea, CPI(M) leader and Calcutta High Court counsel Sayan Bandopadhyay also pointed out that besides the party leaders, members of the independent human rights activists groups have also been stopped by the police from approaching the Doluya Khaki village in Jaynagar where the arson of 16 houses took place.

Even groups or individuals trying to reach Doluya Khaki with relief items for the residents of the charred houses were also not allowed.

The petition has been admitted by Calcutta High Court's bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha. The matter will come up for hearing either in the later part of the second half of the court session on Monday or in the first half on Tuesday.

However, the police claimed that since tension is still prevailing in the area they are not allowing outsiders for the time being in apprehension of the aggravation of fresh tension there.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) leadership has alleged that the same logic of police is not applicable for the Trinamool Congress leadership as leaders from outside had been regularly visiting the place.

