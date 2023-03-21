Crackdown on Amritpal: Uttarakhand police keeping strict vigil against fugitive Khalistani leader

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 : Amid the ongoing crackdown against 'Wris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is being carried out by the Punjab Police, the police in the nearby state of Uttarakhand is also on full alert mode.

Uttarakhand Police Headquarters told that the state police is also on full alert mode regarding absconding pro-Khalist leader Amritpal Singh from Punjab.

According to the police headquarters, a strict vigil is being kept by the police and intelligence department in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.

The police headquarters told that close monitoring is being done to see if anyone is supporting Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh or is putting any post on social media in support of him.

Amid the crackdown, which started on Saturday, the suspension of the internet, SMS and dongle services was also extended till Tuesday noon.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in a press conference, that there is huge suspicion of ISI angle and foreign funding in the case.

He also said that a total of 114 people have been arrested so far since the crackdown has launched.

Earlier, the Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police, and his uncle is en-route to Dibrugarh. Previously, four close aides of the pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, who were detained and flown to Assam's Dibrugarh

Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

