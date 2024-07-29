Crackdown on Delhi coaching centres, 13 sealed

New Delhi, July 29 The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action against "illegal" coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar following a tragic incident where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of a coaching institute.

The civic body sealed at least 13 coaching centres that were operating illegally in the area late on Sunday night, following the directive of MCD Mayor Shaili Oberoi.

The sealed coaching centres include prominent names such as IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Easy for IAS, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Career Power, Topper's Academy, 99 Notes, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Vidya Guru, and Guidance IAS.

"These coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules, and they were sealed on the spot, and notices were pasted," an order by the Mayor read.

This comes after the unfortunate event at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where water suddenly gushed into the basement, leading to the deaths of Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav, both 25, and Navin Delvin, 28. The basement had been improperly used as a library, violating regulations.

Officials have stated that inspections of coaching centres in other areas will follow, with a focus on identifying deficiencies and ensuring compliance with building bylaws. Those found violating regulations will also face closure.

The incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties, who have blamed both the MCD and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allowing the coaching centre to operate without adhering to rules and regulations and converting the basement into a library.

Additionally, the municipal corporation is also being criticised for not cleaning the drains before the monsoon, which led to this accident.

