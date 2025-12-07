Creating 20 lakh jobs primary mission of Andhra govt, says Minister Nara Lokesh

Amaravati, Dec 7 Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has reiterated the state government's commitment to create 20 lakh jobs in five years.

He stated that creating 20 lakh jobs remains the primary mission of the NDA government.

He noted that in the last 17 months, the government secured Rs 20 lakh crore investments, capable of generating 16 lakh jobs, and is now focused on rapidly grounding them.

Lokesh, who is on a visit to the United States, was addressing the Telugu Diaspora at Dallas.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is now India's brand ambassador of speed, he showcased the state's rapid progress under the double-engine governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan forming a formidable leadership alliance.

He emphasised that continuity in governance is vital. "No breakups. No misfires. No crossfires. NDA will govern AP for at least 15 years to ensure sustained development," quoted a statement from his office here on Sunday.

Lokesh condemned the previous regime for insulting women and his mother in the Assembly.

"We hold no vendetta. But those who humiliate women will not escape the law," he said.

He emphasised that the NDA government will uphold dignity and accountability while driving a development-first agenda.

Lokesh highlighted the State's decentralised growth strategy transforming eight major zones: Automotive in Anantapur, Renewable Energy in Kurnool, Electronics Manufacturing in Chittoor and Kadapa, Solar and Diversified Manufacturing in Nellore, CBG and Green Fuels in Prakasam, Quantum Tech and Capital Projects in Krishna and Guntur, Aquaculture and Agro Exports in Godavari districts and IT, Pharma, Medical Devices and ArcelorMittal Steel in North Andhra.

He promised unwavering government support to the Telugu diaspora across the world. He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his family would always cherish the people who stood by them during the most difficult opposition years.

Lokesh recalled that when former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested, Telugu people in the United States came out in huge numbers to support their leader.

"You are not NRIs - you are MRIs: Most Reliable Indians," Lokesh declared, crediting the diaspora for helping the NDA alliance achieve a historic mandate of 164 out of 175 seats.

"When the previous regime said 'Why Not 175?', the people responded 'Why Not 11?' and ensured a complete political turnaround," he remarked.

Lokesh announced that from next year, the 'Kallaku Rekkalu' initiative will support Telugu students pursuing overseas education. He assured that AP NRT will protect every Telugu family abroad during any crisis, social, financial, or legal.

He said the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and emerging tech parks in AP will be strong platforms for diaspora entrepreneurship.

The event saw participation from AP Government Advisor (NRI Affairs) and AP NRTS President Vemuru Ravikumar, NRI TDP US Coordinator Komati Jayaram, Garland Mayor Dylan Hedrick, and a large turnout of Telugu people from across Texas and the US.

