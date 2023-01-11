Criminal arrested after encounter in Noida

Noida, Jan 11 A criminal, involved in several cases of loot, chain-snatching and other crimes, was arrested in Noida after an encounter on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the encounter broke out between a police party from Noida's Sector 58 police station and a criminal, in which the latter, identified as Krishan alias Chira, son of Nanak Chand and resident of Delhi's Kalyanpuri, was injured and arrested from Jaipuria Road in Sector 62.

The arrested criminal had opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. Krishan was hit in the leg and has been admitted to a hospital for treatement.

Police have recovered four stolen mobile phones, one stolen motorcycle, a .315 bore weapon, and one live cartridge from his possession. Investigations into his involvement in other crimes is underway.

