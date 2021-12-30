CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police recover 5-kg IED from Sukma

In a joint operation, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday recovered 5-kg IED from Jagargunda area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The joint forces conducted searches based on specific inputs and the IED was destroyed a few minutes after its recovery, the CRPF said.

The troops of CRPF's 231 and 165 Battalion and Chhattisgarh Police conducted searches in deep forested Naga Tekri area in Jagargunda.

"One IED weighing 5 kg approximately was recovered during search operation and by using command mechanism, it was later destroyed in-situ by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad," said the CRPF.

The CRPF, a 3.25 lakh personnel force, is mandated to provide internal security in Naxal-hit states that included Chhattisgarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor