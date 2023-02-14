CRPF displays latest arms, ammunition on anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Special unit displayed the latest arms and ammunition.

From arms and ammunition to IED defuse suit made in Canada to explosive detectors made in Russia-- they have all been provided to the soldiers on the ground by the government. Multi threat locator made in USA, Wire and cable detector made in UK, Garrett Recon Made in USA have also been provided.

The CRPF displayed the latest arms and ammunition and technological gadgets on Tuesday. The soldiers of the CRPF said that the government has provided them with the best and latest equipment, and they are ready to deal with any challenge.

"Government has provided us with a bomb suit to be used to defuse IEDs. The suit is weighing 40 kg. It is made in Canada. It can keep us secure within three metres when an IED is detected," Ramesh Kumar a CRPF soldier told ANI.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martyrs Memorial at the CRPF Lethpora base camp in Pulwama district to pay tributes to the jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 terror attack.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Forty personnel of the CRPF were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor