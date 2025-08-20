CSIR NET Result 2025 Announced at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s How to Check

CSIR NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the CSIR UGC NET 2025 for the June session. Candidates can check their results on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The exam was held on July 28 in 218 cities across India. A total of 1,95,241 candidates registered for the test, of which 1,47,732 appeared. The exam covered five subjects and was conducted in two shifts in computer-based mode.

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

How to Check CSIR NET Result 2025

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click the CSIR UGC NET 2025 scorecard link Enter your application number and date of birth The CSIR UGC NET 2025 result will appear on the screen View and download the scorecard PDF

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safe for future reference.