CUET to be held twice a year, check details

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is now going to be held twice a year from the next academic session in 2023. The undergraduate (UG) entrance exam will be conducted twice between a gap of 45days after the 12th board exam.

As per reports, the deadline will be extended which was earlier scheduled to be closed on May 6. Nearly two lakh candidates have applied for CUET amongst them mostly from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi and Bihar. However, the lowest number of candidates to apply from is Lakshadweep followed by Daman and Diu, Goa and Sikkim.

Interested candidates who want to apply for the exams can visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in and can register their online application here. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to NDTV, through CUET 2022, 44 central universities and 18 other universities will be offering admission to their UG programs.