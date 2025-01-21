Cuttack prepares for grand 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Subhas Chandra Bose's ancestral home

Cuttack, Jan 21 Odisha's Cuttack is gearing up for a grand celebration of 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23, honouring the birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This year’s celebration promises to be a monumental event, as it marks the first-ever three-day commemoration from January 23 to 25, a collaborative effort between the Central and state governments.

The central hub for the festivities will be the Netaji Birth Place Museum, where preparations are already in full swing. As in previous years, a series of programmes and exhibitions will take place, highlighting various aspects of Netaji’s extraordinary life.

Arundhati Mishra, a curator at the museum which is the ancestral home of the leader, shared insights into the extensive collections on display.

“We have 12 galleries dedicated to different chapters of Netaji’s life,” Mishra said.

“From his childhood photographs to personal belongings like cups and plates from his home, every corner of the museum tells a unique story. Our political gallery showcases his interactions with key leaders, while the Odisha gallery highlights his deep connection with the region,” she said.

The museum also features original handwritten letters from Netaji’s time in prison, giving visitors a rare glimpse into his thoughts and struggles. One particularly fascinating section is dedicated to his daughter, Anita Bose, where a rich collection of personal memorabilia further illuminates the family’s history.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, has been a symbol of indomitable courage and patriotism for generations of Indians.

To honour his legacy, the Government of India declared his birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, a day to inspire citizens, especially the youth, to demonstrate the same bravery and national pride that Netaji embodied. Parakram Diwas, meaning "Day of Valour," serves as a tribute to his legacy.

The first commemorative event took place in 2021 at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata. In 2022, a holographic statue of Netaji was inaugurated at India Gate.

Additionally, a model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji was proposed to be constructed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

