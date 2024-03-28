CWG medallist injured in street brawl in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 28 A woman weightlifter and 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was injured in a physical brawl between two groups in the Sushant Golf City area of the state capital on Holi.

Cross FIRs were registered by the groups at the Sushant Golf City police station on Wednesday and the probe is still on.

The injured woman, identified as Swati Singh, in her complaint to the police, claimed that on the day of the Holi festival, she was in her car along with her two male friends Shivpal Singh, also an athlete and a Javelin thrower, and Tanveer Gujjar and was going towards Khurdahi Bazar. They stopped on the way for some work when another four-wheeler approached them from the front in which a few men were sitting.

“One of the men inside the car passed a lewd comment on me, to which I objected. He then abused me after which my two friends raised objections and dialled 112. However, the men came out of their car and started thrashing my friends. One of the men, Pratyush Shukla dragged me out of my car and hit me with some heavy weapon leaving me severely injured,” said Swati in the FIR.

She said that she also received multiple injuries on her legs and other body parts. “The head injury was so severe that I had to get four stitches done,” said the athlete and cited this as the reason for her late report to the local police station.

The complainant from another group, Chandan Shukla, a resident of Khurdahi Bazar, said that he was sitting inside his car with his friends when another car approached in which a girl was sitting with four youths. They were all in an inebriated state and started thrashing him for no reason. According to SHO Sushant Golf City, Anjani Kumar Mishra, both the groups have lodged an FIR in the case and the matter is still being investigated.

