Cyclone Biparjoy prompts rescheduling of key GPSC exam

Gandhinagar, June 15 In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced a change in the schedule for the Main Examination (Written) for the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests. The GPSC issued the alterations on Thursday.

According to the note, the examination initially set to take place on 19th June 2023 (Paper-1 and R) has been postponed. However, the examinations for 21st and 23rd June 2023 (Paper-3, 4, and 5) will proceed as originally planned.

The GPSC assured the candidates that the new date for the postponed examination will be announced promptly on the commission's website. Candidates affected by the change are encouraged to keep an eye on the website for further updates.

