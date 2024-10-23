Cyclone Dana: Kolkata Airport to Suspend Flight Operations Amid Cyclone Threat; Check Details Here

Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will be suspended from 6 PM on October 24 until 9 AM on October 25 due to the anticipated arrival of Cyclone Dana. Reports indicate that the cyclone is expected to bring heavy winds and torrential rainfall, likely causing severe weather conditions that could disrupt flights and other transportation in West Bengal, including Kolkata.

In view of Cyclone DANA's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1800 IST on 24.10.2024 to 0900 IST on 25.10.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/jhd4E7S3NS — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) October 23, 2024

To prioritise passenger and crew safety, the airport has ordered a temporary halt to both domestic and international flights. Passengers are advised to stay updated on weather reports and flight statuses, as delays in local transportation are anticipated due to potential waterlogging and debris on roads.

Several airlines have issued travel advisories to inform passengers of possible disruptions. IndiGo, a major airline, has urged travellers flying to and from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar to monitor their flight statuses and visit the airline’s website for updates. The airline is also providing options for alternate bookings or refunds for flights cancelled or significantly delayed due to the cyclone.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to heavy rains and thunderstorms predicted for the 24th and 25th of Oct, flights to/from #Kolkata & #Bhubaneshwar may be impacted. We kindly request you to stay updated on your flight status via https://t.co/rpnOvAOxQl. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 23, 2024

SpiceJet has also announced the suspension of its operations at Kolkata Airport during the cyclone's peak. Passengers are encouraged to check flight statuses on the airline's website and can contact SpiceJet’s 24/7 customer care helpline for assistance with rebooking or travel plan changes.

#TravelUpdate: Due to the cyclone DANA's impact, operations to/from Kolkata (CCU) have been suspended from 24th Oct'24 1800 hours to 25th Oct'24 0900 hours. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/qgJ2NF4QR5 and get in touch with our 24/7… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 23, 2024

For those scheduled to travel during this time, staying informed is crucial. Passengers should regularly check their airline’s website or app for updates, as further cancellations and delays are likely as the cyclone progresses. Planning ahead will help ensure a smoother travel experience amidst the anticipated disruptions.

The West Bengal government announced on Tuesday that schools and academic institutions will remain closed in several districts following a notice from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast by October 24.

A notice from the School Education Department stated that academic activities in seven districts—South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata—will be suspended from October 23 to October 26.

The IMD has indicated that Cyclone Dana is likely to move northwestward and may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by early hours on October 24. The storm is expected to cross the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara in Odisha, between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in both Odisha and West Bengal are on standby, while rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on high alert.