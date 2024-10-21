Cyclone Dana Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coast On October 24; Check Real-Time Status

A cyclonic storm is forming over the Bay of Bengal in the east-central area on Wednesday, October 23, triggering heavy rainfall with gusty winds along the West Bengal and Odisha coast. The India Meteorological Department expected more rains expected on October 23 and 24 as Cyclone Dana intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Puri in Odisha is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts on Wednesday. The districts affected by Cyclone Dana are Howrah, East and West Midnapore, and North and South 24 Parganas.

"Low Pressure Area formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea. Under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral & southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area formed over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 21st October 2024," said IMD.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning," IMD added further.

Visuals From State Emergency Operation Centre in Bhubaneswar

The cyclonic storm named "Dana" means a beautiful, precious pearl in Arabic. Qatar gave it this name. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Sunday, cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea lay over the North Andaman Sea in the early morning and persisted over the region until the afternoon.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by Oct 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by Oct 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal," the bulletin said.

The weather department said the cyclone would move northwestwards and reach the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-Bengal coast by morning on October 24. The storm is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm," said the department. IMD ruled out the possibility of converting a cyclonic storm into a super cyclonic storm or extremely super cyclonic storm. However, the wind speed may reach up to 100 kmph to 120 kmph.

The IMD also issued a red warning for isolated areas in Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam on October 24, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 7 to 20 cm and the possibility of extremely heavy rains over 20 cm with thunderstorms and lightning.

Cyclone Dana Live Tracker Map

To stay updated on Cyclone Dana's next move, one can track live status or through real-time view on a satellite map on Windy.com. Windy will show you the exact location of the cyclonic storm and its movements in real time through its satellite technology.