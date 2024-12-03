Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 2,000 Relief for Rain-Affected Families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday that families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts, which were severely impacted by Cyclone Fengal, would receive a relief of Rs 2,000 each. During a meeting at the Secretariat to assess the rain damage, the Chief Minister instructed officials to provide the relief amount based on family ration cards to those whose livelihoods were affected by the intense rainfall that lashed these districts for over two days.

The meeting also resolved to provide relief assistance to the rain-affected people in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts. Additionally, families who lost their loved ones due to the cyclone or floods will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

The government has announced several relief measures, including Rs 10,000 compensation for damaged huts, priority for rebuilding under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, and Rs 17,000 per hectare for rain-damaged paddy crops. Farmers with perennial crops will receive Rs 22,500 per hectare. Additional support includes Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 37,500 for lost cattle, Rs 4,000 for goats and sheep, and Rs 100 for chickens.

Special camps would be conducted in the rain-affected areas for issuing certificates, voter’s ID and other documents lost or damaged due to floods, the government said in a release here. Textbooks and notebooks damaged due to rain would be provided for the affected students.