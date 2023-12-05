Cyclone Michaung : Chennai airport resumes flight operations, death toll rises to 8

Day after incessant rainfall due to the Cyclone Michaung, the Chennai International Airport Authority has declared the airfield open for all arrival and departure operations on Tuesday. This timely announcement comes as a relief to travellers and the aviation community, as they can now resume their journeys without hindrance. In a post on X, Chennai (MAA) Airport wrote, “Airfield now open for all arrival and departure operations." According to the latest IMD bulletin, the North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places and isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, decreasing thereafter.

Meanwhile, the death toll has rise to 8, from 5 as two were electrocuted and one died when a tree fell on them in the upscale Besant Nagar. Five people died of rain-related incidents. "A dead body of an unidentified man aged about 70 years who was found dead at the platform near the Vaidyanathan flyover, Padmanaban (M/50), Senthurai, Natluun, Dindigul district was electrocuted and died at loan square road, Murugan (M/35), died by fallen tree on himself at Besant Nagar, a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found dead at Foreshore Estate Bus Depot, Ganesan (M/70 years) of Thuraipakkam was electrocuted while walking on the road near his house," Tamil Nadu police was quoted by ANI. "Dharath (M/53 years) died due to a compound wall collapse at Ellaiamman Boyd Street, Sehlim (M/50), was found dead in the rainwater inside the School campus, Mirajul Islam (M/19) of Assam State, who stayed at Kotturpuram Corporation School relief Centre died due to epilepsy today," the police added.