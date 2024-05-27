Cyclone 'Remal' Ravages West Bengal and Bangladesh: Heavy Rains and 135km/h Winds Cause Devastation

Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal, with wind gusts reaching up to 135 kilometres per hour. The storm hit at 8:30 pm on Sunday, impacting the region between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near southwest Mongla in Bangladesh. The cyclone brought heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Cyclone 'Remal' flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees, and knocked down electric poles. In the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans, one person was injured by debris. Over one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal ahead of the cyclone.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Cyclone Remal made landfall yesterday night and as per IMD, it would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by morning today



(Visuals from Mandarmani Beach) pic.twitter.com/guAAeVqEkv — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

"Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday night with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph," the meteorological office said.

News footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in the coastal resort town of Digha. As Cyclone 'Remal' made landfall, thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline, with surging waters sweeping fishing boats inland and inundating mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas. In Kolkata's Bibir Bagan area, one person was injured when a wall collapsed due to heavy downpour. Reports from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts indicated roofs of thatched houses were blown away, electric poles were twisted, and trees were uprooted in several areas.

Streets and homes in low-lying areas adjoining Kolkata were inundated. By Sunday late afternoon, the West Bengal government had relocated approximately 1.10 lakh people from coastal and vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters, schools, and colleges.