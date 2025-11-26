Cyclone Senyar Live Tracker Map: Low Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify Into Depression in 24 Hours; Check Real Time Updates

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal in the southwest adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka and Indian was reported in the early hours of Wednesday, November 26, which will further intensify into a depression cyclone Senyar during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Cyclone Senyar.

Cyclone Senyar is expected to create rough seas with high tides and bring heavy rainfall with strong winds to the coastal areas near Andaman Sea on November 26. Several coastal states in India, including Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala to witness rains.

Check Live Map of Cyclone Senyar on Windy

According to IMD, a around 5.30 am today, the cyclonic circulation system was centred near latitude 5.0°N and longitude 98.0°E, which was about 100 km east of Kuta Makmur in Indonesia, 260 km west-southwest of George Town in Malaysia, 600 km east-southeast of Nancowry and 740 km southeast of Car Nicobar in the Nicobar Islands.

As weather department the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 25 and November 29.