DA Hike in Chhattisgarh: State Government Employees to Get 50% Dearness Allowance Ahead of Diwali

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a Diwali gift for its employees. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA), raising it from 46% to 50%.

The key detail is that employees will start receiving this increased DA in October 2024. Before attending the cabinet meeting today, CM Sai made this major announcement for state employees.

#WATCH | Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says, "There is a cabinet meeting today at 11:30 am... Our government has decided that all state employees are currently getting 46% DA, we are increasing their DA by 4%. From now on, they will get 50% DA." pic.twitter.com/ppuvJqlEK0 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

"There is a cabinet meeting today at 11:30 am... Our government has decided that all state employees who currently receive 46% DA will see a 4% increase, bringing it to 50%," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a press briefing.

State government employees had long demanded DA parity with central government employees. In response, the government provided this significant Diwali gift by raising the DA by 4%. After the announcement, a wave of happiness spread among the employees.

This decision will benefit approximately 3.9 lakh state employees, and the DA increase is seen as a special Diwali gift from the Chief Minister.