DA Hike in Chhattisgarh: State Government Employees to Get 50% Dearness Allowance Ahead of Diwali

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2024 11:15 AM2024-10-16T11:15:49+5:302024-10-16T11:16:30+5:30

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a Diwali gift for its employees. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared a 4% ...

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a Diwali gift for its employees. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA), raising it from 46% to 50%.

The key detail is that employees will start receiving this increased DA in October 2024. Before attending the cabinet meeting today, CM Sai made this major announcement for state employees.

"There is a cabinet meeting today at 11:30 am... Our government has decided that all state employees who currently receive 46% DA will see a 4% increase, bringing it to 50%," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a press briefing.

State government employees had long demanded DA parity with central government employees. In response, the government provided this significant Diwali gift by raising the DA by 4%. After the announcement, a wave of happiness spread among the employees.

This decision will benefit approximately 3.9 lakh state employees, and the DA increase is seen as a special Diwali gift from the Chief Minister.

