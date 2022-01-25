Dalai Lama gazes long look homeward

Dharamsala, Jan 25 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday enjoyed the snow-capped Dhauladhar range on a bright sunny day from the balcony of his official residence in McLeodganj a small and quaint hill station on the suburbs of Dharamsala overlooking the Himalayas and Tibet.

The spiritual leader, known for his simplicity and jovial style, has been staying at home ever since the Covid-induced lockdown was first imposed in March 2020.

Officials at his private office told that in his early years, the Dalai Lama used to regularly take hikes to Triund, a ridge below the Dhauladhar range and above McLeodganj hills. Enroute, he was occasionally seen interacting with the local Gaddi tribe.

His office shared photos of the spiritual leader relishing a brief respite in the form of bright sunshine after several days of rain and snow.

The Dalai Lama is the leading spiritual figure bringing Buddhist teachings to the international community.

Responding to the Dalai Lama gazing the long look homeward, Central Tibetan Administration

