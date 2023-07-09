Dalit youth forced to lick feet, accused arrested

Sonbhadra, July 9 A lineman posted with a power station at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district has been arrested for allegedly forcing a 21-year-old Dalit youth to lick his footwear and do squats.

The incident occurred on July 6 when the youth was trying to check the electric wiring at a relative’s residence and the lineman reached the spot. However, an FIR was filed over a complaint after a video of the incident surfaced online.

In the video, the complainant is purportedly seen licking the footwear of the accused and doing squats in front of him.

The police spokesman said that the accused Tejbali Singh Patel, has been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). SC/ST Act was also invoked against the accused.

