Data entry operator arrested for accepting bribe in Odisha's Nuapada

A data entry operator was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting a bribe for processing applications for issuance of residential certificates in the Nuapada district, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as Bholamaheswar Dandasena who was a data entry operator at the office of Tahasildar, Nuapada's Khariar.

It is alleged that he demanded an undue advantage of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for processing applications for the issuance of residential certificates in favour of 15 persons including the complainant and his family members.

"Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on October 12, wherein accused Bholamaheswar Dandasena, DEO was caught by a team of Odisha Vigilance near the entrance gate of the office of SE, R&B Division, Khariar while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 30,000 (Rupees Thirty Thousand) from the complainant," said the statement.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of the witness.

"Both hand wash, as well as pant pocket wash of Dandasena, gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. Following the trap, a search has been launched on the parental house of Sri Dandasena at Khaira, PS-Boden, Dist-Nuapada. Accused Dandasena, Data Entry Operator has been arrested and forwarded to the Court," it said.

A case was registered and an investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

