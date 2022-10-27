Dawoodi Bohras, NDA mourn hero Major Mustafa's death in chopper crash

Pune/Udaipur, Oct 27 The miniscule Dawoodi Bohra community in India and worldwide grieved over the death of Indian Army Major Mustafa Zakiuddin Kherodawala - who was killed in an air crash in Arunachal Pradesh last week, officials said here on Thursday.

The community's spiritual leader, HH Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin currently in Rajasthan, visited the Kherodawala family home and offered solace and prayers for the loss of Major Mustafa - as he was popularly known.

Syedna Saifuddin met to convey his heartfelt condolences to Maj. Mustafa's aged parents - father Zakiuddin, mother Fatema - and his younger sister Alifiya.

On another touching note, it emerged that the late Maj. Mustafa, 27, was expected to tie the knot with an Udaipur girl, Fatema Abdeali Kankroliwala this week.

Coincidentally, their 'nikaah' ceremony was scheduled to be performed today

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor