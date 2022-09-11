Deaf woman gored to death by stray bull in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 11 A stray bull gored a deaf woman to death in Bibinagar area of Bulandshahr. The police have sent the body for post mortem.

According to reports, the victim Shashibala, 34, had gone to a farm and did not return home for a long time on Saturday.

Her family members set out to search for her and found her lying dead in a pool of blood in a field. Blood, hoof marks, and dung were found on the spot.

Police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said that due to the presence of blood, hoof marks, and cow dung at the spot, it seems that the death was caused by a bull attack. The woman has injury on her head.

There have been other cases of deaths by bull attack in the district.

On September 4, farmer Ramveer Singh, 40, was killed by a bull in the fields.

On May 1, 32-year-old Mayank Rinku, who was working in the fields in the Gulavathi area, was also gored to death by a stray bull.

On August 20, 65-year-old Jaiprakash Meena, a resident of village Bhatpura in the Ahmedgarh area, was seriously injured in a bull attack.

