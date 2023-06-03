Death toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 233

Bhubaneswar, June 3 The death toll in the tragic train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district has increased to 233, with at least more than 900 people injured, the state's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday evening, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed, leading to one of the worst railway accidents in the country in the last 15 years.

More than 200 ambulances along with 30 buses have been pressed into service, the Chief Secretary said.

The Railways have also announced an inquiry by A.M. Chodhary, CRS/SE Circle.

A rescue operation by the NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service along with several volunteer organisations kept the search for survivors and bodies trapped in the heap of mangled coaches on throughout the night.

A senior Railway Ministry official in Delhi said the exact number of casualties will only be clear once the entire wreckage is sifted through.

