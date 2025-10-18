Deepotsav 2025 in Lucknow: Over 10,000 Volunteers Join Hands to Light 26 Lakh Lamps (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Diwali, Lucknow is preparing for the grand Deepotsav with othe aim of creating the history by lighting over 26 Lakhs diya this year. To fulfill this aim, volunteers from universities and colleges across the city are participating in the preparations, working to surpass last year's record.

Massive efforts involves more than 10,000 people, highlighting the scale and enthusiasm of the event. According to organizers, wicks and oil will be added starting tomorrow morning, with the diyas scheduled to be lit in the evening.

Lucknow, UP: Grand preparations midway for Deepotsav to create history with 26 lakhs diyas. Volunteers from universities and colleges are preparing to break the previous year's record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas... The effort involves more than 10,000 people.

The counting of lamps will follow a pre-determined pattern to ensure accuracy and showcase the grandeur of the display. Deepotsav has become a symbol of cultural pride in Lucknow, attracting attention from across the country. This year’s attempt to break the previous record is expected to draw thousands of spectators and participants, celebrating the festival of lights in a spectacular fashion.