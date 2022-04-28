Deer horns seized in Delhi, woman held

New Delhi, April 28 A woman was arrested in the national capital on Thursday, while trying to sell deer horns, a Delhi Police official said.

According to the official, a tip-off was received regarding the supply of deer horns near BD Estate, Timarpur, Delhi by a woman.

Police, accompanied by Forest and Wildlife Department officials conducted at the spot, and arrested the woman, a resident of Aruna Nagar, Majnu ka Tilla, Delhi. A total of 3 kg deer horns of barahsinga (swamp deer), valued at Rs 1.5 crore in international market, were seized from her possession.

On questioning, the woman revealed that she brought the horns from Gopal Thakur of UP's Bahraich to supply in Delhi.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further probe is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor