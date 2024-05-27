Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: UP MP-MLA Court Fixes Hearing for June 7

An MP-MLA court on Monday, May 27 fixed for June 7 a hearing in the 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra.

Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla gave an application in the court, saying the Congress leader was busy campaigning for ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 and needed time to appear before the court. Judge Shubham Verma fixed June 7 as the next date of hearing.

The plaintiff's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey told the court that Gandhi is running away from the court. "Rahul Gandhi's appearance was scheduled today in Sultanpur's MP MLA court... Rahul Gandhi's lawyer gave an adjournment application as the leader is busy in the campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024. I protested it. The court has fixed June 7 as the next date, giving the last opportunity for Rahul Gandhi to appear," said Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey.

The court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December last. Subsequently, the Congress leader had halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20 and appeared in court which granted him bail. The complaint was filed on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.