Defence Ministry inks Rs 470 cr deal with Visakhapatnam firm naval aircraft yard modernisation

New Delhi [India], March 31 : Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Vishakhapatnam-based Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd (UDPL) for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa and Kochi, at a cost of approx Rs 470 crore.

The NAYs undertake servicing and repairs of naval aircraft, aero engines, rotables and test equipment at Goa and Kochi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, induction of latest state-of-the-art aircraft into Indian Navy inventory requires modernisation of existing maintenance and repair facilities at Naval Aircraft Yards to bridge the technological and capability gap to meet the present and future aviation maintenance challenges.

The modernisation includes repair facilities with state-of-the-art automated machineries and composite repair bays. This project will generate an employment of more than 1.8 lakh man-days over a period of three years.

The modernisation will augment operational readiness of naval aviation platforms and reduce dependence on external agencies and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for repairs. This project will be a proud flag bearer of 'Aatmrbhar Bharat', said the Defence Ministry statement.

In addition, Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Mecon Ltd, Ranchi as project monitoring consultant, at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

