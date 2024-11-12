Dehradun Shocker: Man on Scooty Molests Woman Walking with Child; Shocking CCTV Footage Goes Viral!

In a disturbing incident in Dehradun, a woman walking with her child on the Haridwar bypass road in Sanskruti Lok Colony was molested by a scooter rider. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and quickly went viral, sparking outrage among locals.

The video is from Sanskruti Lok Colony located on Haridwar bypass of #Dehradun.. where a woman walking on the road with her child was touched indecently by a scooter rider. When this CCTV video went viral, the culprit Kishan was caught. pic.twitter.com/CTbCN8CUn9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 12, 2024

The footage showed the accused, later identified as Kishan, approaching the woman from behind while she was walking with her child. He then indecently touched her before speeding off. The video, which was shared widely on social media platforms, led to a swift police response.

