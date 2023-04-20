Delegation of Goa's Legislator's forum visits Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 : A delegation of the Goa Legislators Forum, led by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, visited the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday to learn about the history and culture of the Council Chamber and the E-Vidhan system of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

The delegation was received by Speaker of the HP Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Patha, who welcomed them and briefed them about the functioning of the Assembly. The Goa delegation was taken on a tour of the Council Chamber and the Assembly building, where they were shown various aspects of the Assembly proceedings.

During the visit, the Goa delegation was particularly interested in the E-Vidhan system of the HP Assembly as Goa is also following the Digital system in the Assembly. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly in the country has adopted the E-Vidhan system implemented to make the functioning of the Assembly paperless. The delegation was given a detailed presentation on the system, which has been lauded as a landmark achievement in the history of the Indian legislative system.

The HP Speaker also briefed the Goa delegation about the rich history and culture of the Council Chamber, which has been preserved and maintained over the years. The Goa delegation was impressed by the grandeur of the Chamber and the intricate woodwork and the Chair of the speaker. Himachal Vidhan Sabha is the first Vidhan Sabha in the country to digitalise, which has started the e-Vidhan system. Himachal Vidhansabha has become a role model for the whole country. The delegation of Goa has reached the assembly, which has been told about the state assembly.

"The delegation of the forum of legislators led by the speaker of Goa Assembly Rajesh ji has arrived here, we welcome him here. As you know that Himachal Pradesh is known for its hospitality and rich culture, and we are happy to welcome them here. They are here for four days, they will be visiting more areas of our state and Shimla city, it is a learning process for such delegations. Our Assembly house used to be the pre-independence Council chamber of British India as capital and we run our assembly here too," said Kuldeep Singh Patha, Speaker of HP Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion to reporters, Rajesh Tawadkar said that "The forum was a good experience here and we are grateful to the Speaker of the HP Assembly for hosting us and giving us an opportunity to learn about the rich history and culture of the Assembly. We are particularly impressed by the E-Vidhan system, which has made the functioning of the Assembly more efficient. We have also adopted it in the Assembly in Goa. There are some issues with complete digitation; members who are not well educated in digital and have no knowledge of computers face problems. We are training them," said Rajesh Tawadkar, the speaker of the HP Assembly.

The visit of the Goa Legislators Forum to the HP Assembly is expected to pave the way for greater cooperation and exchange of ideas between the two Assemblies. The Goa delegation is also scheduled to visit other institutions of importance in Shimla, he also said that both states will also have to take initiatives to promote culture and tourism.

"A lot of information has been received in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly today, which will be tried to be implemented in Goa. At the same time, both the states of Himachal Pradesh and Goa are known as tourism states. In such a situation, talks will be held with both governments regarding mutual cooperation in the tourism sector in both states. Here rain has welcomed us, it is raining and the weather is very good. Himachal and our state have similarities in tourism. I shall also take up the issue of tourism promotion with the state government.," Tawadkar further added.

