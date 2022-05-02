Delhi: 2 more held in Jahangirpuri communal violence case

New Delhi, May 2 Delhi Police has arrested two more persons in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area last month, an official said on Monday.

A senior police officer said Yunus, 48 brother of Salim Chikna who has already been arrested, and Sheikh Salim 22, were arrested after scanning the CCTV footages. Both were arrested on Sunday night.

A communal clash had broken out in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which 9 people including 8 policemen were injured.

The police have so far arrested 41 people, and also apprehended 2 juveniles while one of the arrested person's relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

The ongoing investigation into the communal clashes has also revealed the past involvement of several accused in various criminal cases.

The focus of the probe is currently on the prime accused of the violence Md. Ansar whose pictures of flaunting lavish lifestyle has forced the Delhi Police to seek ED's help in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor