Delhi: 27-year-old arrested for hitting man with his car & dragging him on the bonnet

Another case of 'hit and run' has come to light from Greater Kailash area of ​​Delhi. A 27-year-old student was arrested on Friday for allegedly hitting a man with his car and dragging him on the bonnet in Greater Kailash on Tuesday.

The person was left on the road and the accused fled from the spot. A pedestrian was seriously injured in the incident and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. A video of the horrific incident has also surfaced and is going viral on social media. The victim was identified as Anand Vijay Mandelia was out on an evening walk when the incident happened.

The accused Sunderam allegedly ran over Mandelia with his car after driving it at a high speed. He dragged the victim on the bonnet for some distance before fleeing the spot. The accused’s vehicle was identified and seized by the police a day after the incident.



The video shows the two bikers stopping to see the seriously injured man and the car driver fleeing the scene as they proceeded to help him. The incident took place at 6 a.m. on February 8 from the B Block area of ​​Greater Kailash Part-1. Police have also arrested his father, a retired IAS officer. He is accused of trying to save his child and hiding from the police. Police have also seized the car of the accused which was bought a few days back. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.