Delhi: 3 helmet-clad robbers target jewellery store; staff capture 1

New Delhi, Oct 31 Three helmet-clad men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a police officer said, adding the store staff managed to apprehend one of the robbers while two others escaped with the looted items.

According to the police, on Tuesday, a call was received at around 4.39 p.m. regarding a robbery at a jewellery shop in Prem Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

Simultaneously, another PCR call reporting the robbery of a motorcycle was also received at the Karawal Nagar police station.

Upon arriving at the scene, Yash Baghel, the owner of Jai Durga Jewellers shop, told the police that at around 4.30 p.m., he and his father were present at the shop, along with some customers.

"Three individuals wearing helmets entered the jewelry shop and brandished pistols, robbing the jewelry on the shop counter at gunpoint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

After the robbery, as they attempted to flee, the staff managed to overpower one of the three robbers, snatched his pistol and pinned him to the ground.

"In the commotion, the other two robbers escaped, leaving two motorcycles they had brought with them at the scene. While escaping, they also robbed another motorcycle from a rider on the road at gunpoint," said the DCP.

The apprehended robber has been identified as Faizan (26), a resident of Nand Nagri, who has three criminal cases registered against him.

"He was recently released on bail in the first week of October. One pistol with four live rounds was recovered from him," said the DCP.

"The two motorcycles left by the robbers are being checked for ownership and potential theft," said the DCP, adding that Faizan is currently being questioned, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of his two associates.

"An FIR under the relevant sections is being registered at the Karawal Nagar police station," the DCP further added.

