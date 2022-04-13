Delhi: 4 children drown in Yamuna river; 1 body recovered

New Delhi, April 13 Four children drowned in Yamuna river in the national capital on Wednesday, officials said.

The official informed that they received a call about the drowning incident at around 3.30 p.m. at Khadda Colony, Jaitpur in south-east Delhi after which two fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

"So far, one body of a child aged around 12-13 years has been recovered," the official told . The body was taken out from the Yamuna river by the boat club staff with the help of Delhi Fire Services personnel at around 5.35 p.m. in the evening.

Meanwhile, DCP southeast Esha Pandey told that the rescue operation was underway.

As none had seen the other 3 boys, it was still unclear whether they had even drowned or not.

"None had seen them but their clothes are lying at the river bank so there is a possibility that they too might have drowned," Pandey said, adding that exact information can only be given once the rescue operation ends.

