Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway

By ANI | Published: March 30, 2022 02:09 AM2022-03-30T02:09:13+5:302022-03-30T02:20:02+5:30

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway | Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway

Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway

Next

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

A rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.

Fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports

Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Badli police stationBadli police stationNational Disaster Response ForceState disaster response forceThe national disaster response forceNational disaster response forcestate disaster response forceDisaster response forceState ministry for national disaster managementGeneral national disaster response forceGeneral of national disaster response force