Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

A rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.

Fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports

Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor