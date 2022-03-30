Delhi: 4 people trapped in sewer line in Rohini, rescue operation underway
By ANI | Published: March 30, 2022 02:09 AM2022-03-30T02:09:13+5:302022-03-30T02:20:02+5:30
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.
A rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.
Fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports
Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app