Delhi: 5 people arrested in Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday morning said that five people have been arrested in connection with the tunnel robbery at Pragati Maidan that took place on Saturday.

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday when the victims were going towards Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money.

Two men were apprehended in connection with the robbery incident by Monday night, and the

other suspects were successfully identified. Raids and random inspections were being conducted to apprehend them, the police had said on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning subsequent updates by Delhi Police revealed that they had arrested four, and then five individuals total so far, for being associated with the robbery.

Delhi Police Special CP, Dependra Pathak, oversaw the patrolling in Chandni Chowk and said on Monday, "The basic motive behind this patrolling is crime containment, and this is a part of mere surprise inspection (on the ground)."

He said, "If we look at the statistics of crime in the past few years there has been no increase in it. Whatever crimes have happened, they have been solved effectively and the strictest proceedings have been followed by the Delhi Police. It's a part of institutional and professional policing, and Delhi police maintain that."

After the CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding his resignation.

"LG shud (should) resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n (and) security to the people of Delhi. If the Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u (you) how to make a city safe for its citizens," the Delhi CM tweeted on Monday morning, in reference to the CCTV footage of the robbery.

Delhi Minister Atishi also took to Twitter and said, "LG sir: If you get free time from taking credit for @Arvind Kejriwal's work, then sometimes pay attention to your constitutional responsibility. It is your job to provide security to the people of Delhi. And now incidents of theft, dacoity and murder are happening in Delhi in broad daylight. Either you take the responsibility of security, or else resign."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor