Delhi: 85-year-old man found dead after fire in Dwarka flat

New Delhi [India], June 10 : An 85-year-old man was found dead after a fire broke out in a flat in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the deceased was identified as Sadan Chandra.

He added that the fire was extinguished after nine fire tenders rushed to the spot of the incident.

"9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused," said Garg.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor