Delhi announces COVID-19 Curbs, private offices, restaurants & bars to remain closed

The number of covid patients in the country's capital, Delhi, has skyrocketed. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a press conference shortly, but within an hour, Delhi Disaster Management has already issued new guidelines. It has ordered the closure of all private offices except for essential services. Initially, it was ordered to keep these offices running at 50 per cent capacity. However, now that the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly, it has been decided private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category.

Following this, hotels and restaurants in Delhi have also been ordered to close. Only home delivery service will continue. Journalists, government employees, health workers, cleaners, etc. are allowed to use their ID cards. Offices related to these essential services are allowed to continue. Corona patients are on the rise in the country and in the capital Delhi as well. In the last 24 hours, 1,68,063 new cases of corona virus have been detected in India.

"All private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category; work from home shall be followed. All restaurants & bars shall be closed, takeaways allowed, said DDMA in its revised guidelines. Private offices in Delhi shall be closed, barring the ones in the exempted category; work from home shall be followed," the guidelines said.

