Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Amit Shah of Failing to Tackle Rising Crime Rate (Watch Video)

In a fiery speech in the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. Kejriwal stated that crime rates in Delhi have worsened over the last decade, particularly since Shah took over as Home Minister in 2019.

"Delhi’s law and order is going from bad to worse, especially since 2019, when Amit Shah became the Home Minister," Kejriwal said. "He is unable to handle Delhi." Kejriwal pointed to an alarming rise in crime, including frequent murders, extortion calls, gang wars, and shootouts. He described the situation as one where "what we saw in films is happening in Delhi today." The AAP leader also highlighted the growing menace of kidnappings, particularly targeting women, who are being kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

The Delhi CM specifically called out the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to a series of violent crimes in the city. "Lawrence Bishnoi gang has wreaked havoc," he said. Despite Bishnoi being incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, located in Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state, Kejriwal questioned how he was able to run an extortion racket from prison, suggesting a failure of the system to control crime.

#WATCH | In the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "In the last 10 years, Delhi's law and order is going from bad to worse, especially since 2019 when Amit Shah became the Home Minister...He is unable to handle Delhi...Incidents of murder… pic.twitter.com/vjCa9rGK4h — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

Kejriwal's comments come at a time of heightened concerns about safety in Delhi, with opposition parties increasingly critical of the BJP-led government at the Centre for its handling of security in the city. The AAP leader's remarks have sparked fresh debates on law enforcement and governance in the capital.