Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Manish Sisodia to Contest From Jangpura, AAP Releases Second List Of 20 Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi next year on Monday, December 9. The party released the first list of 11 candidates in November.

In the recent list, AAP leader and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will contest from the Jangpura seat. Earlier, he won from Patparganj, and he is a sitting MLA from Patparganj. Sisodia's seat—Patparganj—was given to Avadh Ojha, an educationist and popular YouTuber who recently joined the ruling party.

The process of finalising the candidates for the 2025 assembly polls in Delhi by the ruling AAP is underway. In the 2020 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party dropped 15 incumbent MLAs from its list of 70 candidates while 24 new faces were fielded.

These included now-Chief Minister Atishi, the party’s present Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, and also Dilip Pandey. These three had failed in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.