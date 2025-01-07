Delhi Assembly Polls Will Be a Contest Between Politics of Work and Abuse, Says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stated on Tuesday that the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will be a battle between the "politics of work and the politics of abuse," expressing confidence that his party will secure victory and form the government in the national capital.

The date of the election has been announced. All the workers should be ready to enter the fray with full strength and enthusiasm. Their big systems fail in front of your passion. You are our biggest strength. This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win, Arvind Kejriwal said in a post X.

चुनाव की तारीख़ का एलान हो चुका है। सभी कार्यकर्ता पूरी ताक़त और जोश के साथ मैदान में उतरने के लिए तैयार हो जाएं। आपके जुनून के आगे इनके बड़े-बड़े तंत्र फ़ेल हो जाते हैं। आप ही हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताक़त हैं।



ये चुनाव काम की राजनीति और गाली-गलौज की राजनीति के बीच होगा। दिल्ली की… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 7, 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with votes set to be counted on February 8. The deadline for filing nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place by January 18.

During a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the importance of voter participation in strengthening democracy. He encouraged citizens to actively take part in the electoral process, expressing hope that "Dilli dil se vote karegi" (Delhi will vote with all its heart). "Democracy is a beautiful garden, keep decorating it with your votes," he added.

