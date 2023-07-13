Delhi bans entry of heavy vehicles carrying non-essential goods; schools & colleges shut till Sunday

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as water from the rising Yamuna has flooded key roads in the national capital. As of 8 am the Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.48 metres.Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges to remain closed till Sunday across Delhi as per DDMA.

Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products, he added. The chief minister made a fresh appeal to people to not go to the flooded areas. The government is continuing the evacuation work, Kejriwal said urging for cooperation at the time of emergency. The Delhi flood situation has become a political flashpoint with Kejriwal shifting the blame to Haryana's release of the water from the Hathnikund barrage. Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking Centre's intervention to slow the water flow from Haryana towards Delhi.