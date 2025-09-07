Delhi BJP chief questions Kejriwal, Atishi for skipping flood relief work

New Delhi, Sep 7 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for not helping flood victims on the ground in Delhi or Punjab, slamming him for indulging in dirty politics on social media.

“While all of Punjab is flood-stricken and residents of Delhi’s Yamuna riverbank areas are also in distress, instead of helping the public, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi are engaging in cheap political tweeting and statements that have left the people of Punjab, Delhi, and the entire nation stunned,” said Sachdeva.

He added that Kejriwal’s shamelessness is evident in how he has left the people of Punjab to suffer in devastating floods, while he himself is busy indulging in political propaganda in Gujarat — a clear indication that his sense of morality is dead.

Just like Kejriwal, his party’s Leader of Opposition in Delhi, Atishi, instead of coordinating relief efforts for the people, is busy making statements, for which the people of Delhi will never forgive her.

Sachdeva pointed out that the flood-affected areas along the Yamuna fall within the Burari, Chandni Chowk, and Okhla Assembly constituencies, all of which have AAP MLAs, but none of these MLAs are seen coordinating any relief efforts in their respective areas.

He demanded that Kejriwal and Atishi must clarify where their MLAs from Burari, Chandni Chowk, and Okhla have gone, and why they have turned their backs on the people living close to the swollen Yamuna.

After flagging off 52 trucks loaded with relief material for Punjab flood victims, Sachdeva said that today, it is through service and with the spirit of the organisation’s commitment to service that we are sending relief materials.

“This is not a favour but an act of humanity when we stand by someone in times of hardship. The BJP organisation also teaches the same. Our Chief Minister has contributed Rs 5 crore as aid to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Fund,” he said.

Sachdeva said that we spoke with the people of Punjab as well as with our organisation there, and while there is ration available to manage the situation, there are no resources to prepare and store it.

“Therefore, in addition to utensils, we are sending mosquito nets, blankets, tarpaulins, medicines, shoes, slippers, and various other materials today. This is our effort for the people of that state, who are not only the nation’s food providers but also its border guardians,” said Sachdeva.

“We are sending these trucks, which will go to Jalandhar and from there, the goods will be distributed to the areas where they are needed,” he said.

