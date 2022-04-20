Delhi BJP leaders meet Amit Shah

A delegation of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a day demolition drive was being carried out Jahangirpuri area by Delhi municipal authorities and was halted on orders of Supreme Court.

BJP leaders Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa met the Home Minister in his office.

Delhi BJP leaders are believed to have discussed issues related to violence in Jahangirpuri on Saturday last that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme" under which illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bulldozers rolled into the area on Wednesday morning. The Supreme Court later ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition exercise.

The action came a day after National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence.

Shah had on Monday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action against the culprits involved in the violence.

Shah had taken stock of the situation soon after stone-pelting between members of two communities during a religious procession on Saturday and talked to Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak. He had asked them to maintain law and order.

The FIR, registered on the complaint filed by a police official at the Jahangirpuri police station, states that there was a "peaceful" Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti and there was stone-pelting following an arguement.

Asthana had said on Monday that 14 police teams are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case.

The Delhi Police Commissioner had said that a close watch was being maintained on the social media platforms and assured legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had asked the registry to communicate its status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor